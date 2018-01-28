Mrs. Willie Faye Gilmore VanDyke, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018, in a local medical facility.

Mrs. VanDyke was born at home in rural Cherokee County, AL, daughter of the late William Claude Gilmore and the late Gladys Lee Woodall. She graduated from Model High School in 1951. She was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church and had taught Sunday school for the majority of her adult life. She loved getting up on Sunday morning and making sugar biscuits for three different classes. Prior to retirement, Faye was a secretary with the claims office for State Farm Insurance for 45 years. She married her sweet heart, Donald VanDyke, on October 15, 1952, and they were blessed this past year to celebrate 65 years together.

Survivors include her husband, Henry Donald VanDyke, Rome; daughter, Vicki Bowman (Joel), Calhoun; grandchildren, Joy Renfro (Michael), Adairsville, Jordan Bowman (Alison), Frederick, MD; great-grand-children, Jack Renfro and Henry Renfro; sister, Pearlye VanDyke (Sidney), Adairsville; two nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018, at 2:00 PM, at Meadowdale Baptist Churchwith Dr. Stephen Pearson, the Rev. Jeremy Kirby and Dr. Garry Tate officiating. Interment will follow in OaknollMemorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 12 noon until 1:45 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Monday by 1:30 PM and include: Jordan Bowman, Michael Renfro, Ronnie VanDyke, Seth VanDyke, Tony Childers and Justin Childers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Eunice Jones Sunday School Class.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.