Mrs. Sarah Carolyn Hightower, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Hightower was born in Cleburne County, Alabama on August 30, 1937, daughter of the late Willie Gordon Crews, Sr. and the late Lura Campbell Crews. She was graduate of Rome High School and was a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Hightower worked for the Sara Hightower Regional Library for the Blind for 20 years.

Survivors include her husband, Isaac Claude Hightower, to whom she was married on November 2, 1956; a daughter, Claudia Hightower Burkhalter and her husband, Mike, Lindale; a son, Clay Hightower and his wife, Leslie, Rome; four grandchildren, Jesse Burkhalter, Hunter Burkhalter, Caroline Hightower and Carter Hightower; two brothers, Gordon Crews, Jr., Lindale and Emmett Crews, Florida; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Conway and Chaplain Terry Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 11:30am until 12:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Sara Hightower Regional Library for the Blind, 205 Riverside Parkway, NE, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.