Mrs. Ruthie Lee Reed Grant, age 85, of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, January 13, 2018.

Mrs. Grant was born in Chattooga County, GA on May 7, 1932, daughter of the late Rev. Gus Reed and the late Emma Woodall Reed. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. R. Grant, by a daughter, Annette Wright, by a great granddaughter, Macy Chandler, and by 3 sisters, Katherine Densmore, Ruby Thompson, and Gussie Canada. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Grant was employed for a number of years with Colonial Store and Big Star. Following her retirement, she owned and operated The Country View, a porcelain doll shop. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 4 daughters, DeVonne Davis, Sarasota, FL, Vickie Chandler (Donny), Lineville, AL, Darilene Coker (Frank), Rome, and Melody Ingram (Dennis), Lindale; a sister, Gayle Canada (Caldwell), Rome. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 2pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Her son-in-law, the Rev. Donny Chandler, will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until 1pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 12:30pm and include: Wesley Chandler, Tanner Evans, Michael Davis, Michael (Shawn) Jones, Dadrian Wright, Danny Thompson, Alex Brown, Josh Brown, and Dusty Hancock.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.