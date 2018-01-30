Mrs. Patsy Ann Millican Richerson, age 82, of Rome, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Richerson was born in Floyd County, GA on November 12, 1935, daughter of the late Hoyt Millican and the late Lottie Upchurch Goodner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Arnold Richerson, Sr., and by a son, Gary Simpson. A licensed cosmetologist, Mrs. Richerson was employed with her mother at Lindale Beauty Shop for a number of years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Simpson Daniels, and her husband, Terry, Rome; her son, Claude Arnold “Richey” Richerson, Jr., and his wife, Brandy, Rome; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the funeral hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.