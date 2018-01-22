Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Marlene Marshall Kerns, age 75, of Rome passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Kerns was born at McCall Hospital in Rome, GA on August 28, 1942, daughter of the late Fred Wayne Marshall and late Allie F. Crawford Marshall. She graduated from Johnson High School and acquired a LPN degree. She married Richard Wayne Kerns on June 8, 1963. She worked as a nurse for several years. She then transferred and became the office manager at Rome Plumbing and AC, which was her husband’s company. When the business was sold and became Rome Mechanical, Pat continued as the office manager until she retired in 2003. She loved spending time with her family, but she was especially fond of her only grandson, Hayden. He was her pride and joy. Mrs. Kerns had other passions, which included, knitting, painting, bird watching, reading, collecting cookbooks and cooking. She was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Jolly; a nephew, Cody Shane Kerns; and her husband, Wayne in September 2017.

Survivors include her daughter, Heather Kerns, Silver Creek; grandson, Hayden Cody Kerns, Silver Creek; two sisters, Martha “Mott” Kerns, Rome, Jackie Mull, Rome; a brother, Bernard Marshall, Rome; sister-in-law, Dianne Nichols, and her husband, Gary, Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2018, from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday by 10:30 AM and include: Dan Jolly, Ken Kerns, Alan Castro, Justin Nichols, Gary Nichols, Omar Castro and B.J. Young.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.