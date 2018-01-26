Mrs. Patricia Ann Earle, age 74, of Covington, GA, and formerly of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at a Monroe, GA hospital.

Mrs. Earle was born in Floyd County, GA on May 4, 1943, daughter of the late James Daniel Breeden, Jr. and the late Mattie Louise Green Breeden. She was a graduate of the ArmucheeHigh School in the class of 1961. She had been associated with the former National City Bank for 16 years, however she enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of HollywoodBaptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Elmo Earle on September 25, 2015, and by a brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Audrey Earle.

Survivors include 2 sons, Greg Earle and his wife, Jeannie, Covington, and Mike Earle and his wife, Kelli, Hiawassee; a sister, Evelyn White and her husband, Edwin, Rome; her grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Evan and Noah Earle, Meredith Porter and Mathew Martin; great grandchildren, Zoey, Hayden and Isaac Earle; 2 aunts, Sue Allred and her husband, Travis, Adairsville, and Rachel Highfield, Rome; an uncle, Ollie Breeden, Rome; a sister-in-law, Beth Conley and her husband, Jim, Armuchee; several nieces & nephews, Tim Martin, Deborah Strickland, Denise Baker, Duane Conley, Larry, Steve, and John Earle.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Her Pastor, the Rev. David Harper, will officiate with her son, Greg Earle, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8pm and on Saturday from 1pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of the sister in Garden Lakes.

Grandson will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.