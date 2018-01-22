Mrs. Muryline Black Evans, age 84, of Rome, passed away Monday morning, January 22, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Evans was born in Forney, AL on November 27, 1933, daughter of the late Homer Marshall Black and the late Beulah Mae Bedwell Black. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Edward Evans on September 18, 2014. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the United States Postal Service for nearly 25 years. Mrs. Evans was a charter member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion Post #52 Ladies’ Auxiliary. She especially loved hummingbirds, her flower garden, and her grandchildren.

Survivors include 3 sons, Edwin Lamar (Eddie) Evans and his wife, Faye, Robert Wayne Evans and his wife, Denise, and Gerald Thomas Evans and his wife, Mary, all of Rome; 4 grandsons, A. J. Evans and his wife, Casey, Jacksonville, FL, Bryan Evans and his wife, Alicia, Savannah, Russell Evans, Rome, and Randolph Crocker and his wife, Mindy, Rome; 3 great grandchildren, Stephen and Davis Evans, both of Savannah, and Madeline Crocker, Rome; a sister, Bobbie Gay and her husband, Barry, Rome; her beloved dog, Brutus; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 11am at WoodlawnBaptist Church with the Rev. David Nance and the Rev. Barry Gay officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

The following grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:30am: A. J. Evans, Bryan Evans, Russell Evans, Randolph Crocker, Dennis Gay, Neil Evans, David Evans, and Marty Evans.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.