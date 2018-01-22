Mrs. Mary Ann Nance Land, age 82, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Land was born on July 9, 1935, in Dekalb County, Alabama daughter of the late Floyd Ragsdale and the late Mary Blankenship Ragsdale. On June 25, 1949, at the age of fourteen, Mrs. Land was married to the late Cecil Ray Nance who was the father of her four children. On September 29, 1989, she married Billy W. Land who preceded her in death on January 26, 2010.

Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Land was employed with Morrison’s Cafeteria and was known as the “Salad Lady”. She had a bubbly personality and never met a stranger. She loved to talk and would strike up a conversation with whomever she met. Mrs. Land was a member of the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.

Mrs. Land spent her life being a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was well known for her love of cooking and would always supply her family and friends with “sweet treats” that she had carefully prepared from a stack of her favorite recipes. Her children think of her now in her Heavenly Home and look forward to being with her again soon, sampling her delicious desserts and looking into those beautiful blue eyes.

Mrs. Land leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Jayne Diggs and her husband, Gary, Betty Herron and her husband, Ted, Marsha Gaskin and her husband, Rickey, and a son, Wyatt Nance and his wife, Carrol. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren to whom she was fondly referred to as “Granny”, Frankie Cronan, Travis Nance, Jeremy Gaskin, Jason Nance, Scott Hudson, Destin Raybun of Thornton, CO, and Dr. Katrina Katen of Grand Junction, CO; several great and great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Land is also survived by one sister, Sue Bowman and her husband, Don, Rainsville, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Gary Diggs officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 1 until 2:45 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 2:30 pm and include: Active: Travis Nance, Frankie Cronan, Jeremy Gaskin, Destin Raybun, Ted Herron and Scott Hudson. Honorary: Travis Nance, Jr., Hayden Gaskin and Dr. Katrina Katen.

The family of Mrs. Land would like to express their appreciation to the staff, nurses and CNA’s at Winthrop Health and Rehab who so lovingly cared for their mother during the last few years of her life.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.