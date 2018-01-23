Mrs. Mary Ann Hamilton Bray, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday morning, January 20, 2018.

Mary Ann was born in Shannon, GA, on July 20, 1932, daughter of the late Melvin Elbert Hamilton and Lora Simmons Hamilton, and had lived all her life in Rome and Floyd County. She was a housewife and a faithful member of the North Rome Church of God. In her earlier years, Mary Ann had worked for Klopman Mills for a number of years and retired from there in 1962. She loved music and playing the organ. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Bray; children Cynthia Reeves and Timothy Reeves. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Edward Lee Reeves; four brothers, Elbert Hamilton, Bill Hamilton, Bernard “Bumble” Hamilton and William Hamilton; a brother-in-law, Cecil Bryan; a nephew, Curt Bryan; son-in-law, Gene Berry.

Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Teresa Berry; grandson, Christopher Douglas Logan; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Logan and Tyler Logan; great-great-granddaughter, Kensleigh Logan; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Laura Bryan, and Jeanie and Sam Mize’ two brothers and a sister-in-law, Mody and Annelle Hamilton and Tommy Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Annie Hamilton and Imogene Hamilton. Special nieces, Len Tyler and Elizabeth Johnson; great-niece, Charity Bryan; great-nephew, Cole Bryan, along with a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

A Celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held on Friday evening, January 26, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Bert Brooks officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening at Salmon Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Th staff of Salmon Funeral Home in honored to serve the family of Mary Ann Hamilton Bray.