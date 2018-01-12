Mrs. Grace Louise Waites Sparks, age 92, of Cedartown Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018.

Mrs. Sparks was born on April 1, 1925 in Newton County, Georgia the daughter of the late Josh Edward Waites and the late Idaella Berry Waits. Mrs. Sparks retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company following many years of service. She later went to work for Polk Medical Center where she worked in the dietary department until her retirement there. She was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Rome.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, David Waites, Ed Waites and Charles Waites; sisters, Sharon Bailey and Opal Johnson; son in law, Roy Watts and grandson, Scott Watts.

Grace Sparks is survived by her daughter, Janice Watts; grandson, Jason & Laura Watts; great grandson, Kolby Watts; special chosen grand daughter, Ashley Gable and special life long friends, Barbara & Johnny Worthy, Renonda & Johnny Gable and Brenda & Gary Livingston. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

The Home Going service for Grace Sparks will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Agan officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating at graveside. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Litesey Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Kolby Watts, Zach Flowers, Johnny Worthy, Johnny Gable, Payton Bostwick and Ryan Baldwin.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Grace Waites Sparks.