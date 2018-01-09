Mrs. Christine Ann Hickman, age 68, of Cartersville, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Cartersville MedicalCenter.

Mrs. Hickman was born in San Francisco, CA, on December 29, 1949, daughter of the late Thomas Charles Morch and the late Frances Mae Bowden Morch. She was a former employee of Information Resources and was a former Registration Clerk for Floyd Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 sons, Steven Hickman (Heather), and Matt Hickman (Melissa), all of Rome and Tom Hickman (Jordan),Bogart, GA; a brother, Michael Morch of Lebanon, Oregon; 8 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 5 until 7pm. Entombment will follow in California at a later date.

At other hours, they may be contacted at each of their respective residences.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.