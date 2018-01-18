Mrs. Arletta “Nana” Shirley Hoffman Churchill, age 84, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Churchill was born in Cleveland, OH, on May 9, 1933, daughter of the late Herbert James Hoffman and late Lillian Meleski Hoffman. She attended Nathan Hale High School in Ohio and grew up on a farm. She and her husband married on New Year’s Eve in 1952, and moved to Georgia in 1971, to establish, own and run several restaurants. Prior to her retirement in 2004, Mrs. Churchill was the pastry chef with Morrison’s Restaurant in River Bend Mall. She was responsible for making all the breads, cakes and desserts. She was also associated as the chef at Winthrop Court. She was strong in her religious beliefs and shared them by taking care of people and feeding them. She was lovingly acknowledged as the family’s amateur news anchor, weather girl and doctor. She enjoyed playing video games, gardening and working in her yard. Mrs. Churchill loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching TV dramas and Dancing with the Stars and crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Donald Churchill, by two brothers, George Hoffman and Herbert Hoffman, and by a sister, Lillian Clark.

Survivors include a son, Ed Churchill, and his wife, Janice, Rome; two daughters, Valerie Wrobel, and her boyfriend, Michael Underwood, Rolesville, NC, and Robyn Cromer, Rome; 6 grandchildren, Hollie Brown, and her husband, Chris, Rome, Heather Brinkley, Rome, Kellen Churchill, and his wife, Heather, Rome, John Wrobel, Woodlawn, TN, Jessica McLendon, and her husband, Curtis, Rome, and Lauren Bush, AZ; 6 great-grandchildren, Channing Brown, Hollston Brown, Maddie Panzarella, Kaylyn Churchill, Lake Richardson, and Chase Richardson; a nephew, Herb Hoffman, Cleveland, OH; an adopted son, Ed Ulatowski.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 10:30 AM and include: Kolin Rogers, Damon Panzarella, Josh Carr and Kellen Churchill.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.