Mrs. Annie D. Pledger, age 90, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Pledger was born in Centre, Alabama on April 25, 1927, daughter of the late Robert Wilkes and the late Rebecca Surrett Wilkes. She was also preceded by her adoptive parents who raised her, Hugh & Edith Richardson, by her husband, Grover Pledger, on June 17, 1999, by a grandson, Marcus Pledger, and by five siblings, Harold Wilkes, Roy Wilkes, Howard Williams, John Richardson and Charlene Webb. Mrs. Pledger was a homemaker and was a member of the Desoto Park Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Evans and her husband, David, Lindale; a son, Terry W. Pledger and his wife, Kathy, Silver Creek; four grandchildren, Michael Pledger, Stacey Henderson and her husband, Shawn, Jamie Hembree and her husband, Jared, and Joshua Evans and his wife, Kayla; four great grandchildren, Landon & Lawson Henderson and Cooper & Hudson Hembree; three brothers, Harry, Larry & Jerry Richardson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1:30pm until 2:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday at 2:30pm and include: Joshua Evans, Jared Hembree, Shawn Henderson, Andy Thomason, Nicholas Thomason and Will Gordon.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

