Mr. William Rex Williams, II, age 53, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Williams was born on October 5 1964, in Rome, GA, son of the late William Rex Williams and the late Wanda Faye Priest Williams. He graduated from Armuchee High School and acquired his Associate Degree from the Columbia College of Broadcasting. Rex was passionate about music and was a DJ for several stations, the last being South 107. Among his other passions were collecting baseball cards, telling a good story and eating good food. He loved Brunswick Stew and going to dinner with his niece at Bella Roma. Rex loved football and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Stephen Darrell Williams, Rome, and James Anthony Williams, Rome; two nieces, Cidney Williams Powers (Tanner), Rome, and Lindsey Faye Williams (Justin Bell); his step-mother, Carolyn S. Williams, Rome.

Graveside and interment services will be held in Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:45 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 PM on Saturday and include: Luke Holcomb, Michael Pegg, Mark Poole, Tommy Ezell, Jimbo Cox, Doyal Cagle, Robert Cummings and Denny Cummings.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0