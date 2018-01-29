Mr. Robert Frank Sexton, age 76, of Rome passed away Friday January 26, 2017 at a local hospital.

Mr. Sexton was born on November 3, 1941 to the late H.J. (Pap) Sexton and Estelle (Pet) Kinsey Sexton. Mr. Sexton was a Truck Driver for Manis Building and Trend Mills. Mr. Sexton was also the owner/operator at Little Rock Cafe in Adairsville GA. Mr. Sexton worked at S&H Supermarket for several years as the production manager. Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Fonda Sexton, his two brothers: H.E. (Mary) Sexton, Paul (Alice) Sexton, and one sister Betty (Doyal) Penson.

Survivors include nephews: Leslie (Belinda) Sexton, M.K. (Toni) Engram, nieces: Vickie Milsap, Melinda Meeks, Debra Williams, several cousins also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 2 PM on Monday January 29, 2017 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1370 Kingston Hwy, Kingston GA. 30145, with Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday January 28, 2017 from 6 PM until 8 PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA 30165.

Please our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Robert Sexton.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements on Mr. Sexton.

