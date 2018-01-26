Mr. Millard Grady Smith, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018, in a local medical facility.

Mr. Smith was born on February 19, 1946, in Rome, GA, son of the late Ed Smith and the late Ulee Moon Smith. He graduated from Coosa High School and several years later established his own roofing company, Dixie Roofing. Prior to retirement, Mr. Smith worked hard as a roofer for over 30 years. He was an easy going man and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Millard never met a stranger and was the life of the party at his lake house. He is lovingly remembered for being a great dad and grandad, and always welcoming everyone onto the porch. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert Smith, Tim Smith, James Smith, David Smith, and William Smith, and by a sister, Ruby Cherry.

Survivors include his daughter, Crystal D. Smith, Rome; a son, Jamie Tate, Rome; two grandchildren, Rebekah Tate and Dustin Tate; a sister, Dorothy Bailey, Rome; a brother, Frank Smith, Rome; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K Street, NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC, 20005, or to www.melanoma.org .

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.