Mr. Jordan Devante Gibbons, age 17, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Jordan was born in Rome, GA on November 29, 2000, son of the former Amanda Davenport and Roney D. Gibbons, Jr. He was previously employed with McDonald’s in Romeand was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his mother, Amanda Master, Rome; his father, Roney D. Gibbons, Jr., Rome; his maternal grandfathers, Gilbert Davenport, and his wife, Deborah, Rome, and Steve Godfrey, Silver Creek; his paternal grandmother, Gayther Creamer, Rome; his paternal grandfather, Roney D. Gibbons, Sr., Michigan; his paternal great grandmother, Linda Creamer, Rome; 2 sisters, Kaylee Hickman, Rome, and Evelyn Gibbons, Atlanta; 3 brothers, Trevor Hickman, Rome, Geffrey Gibbons, Rome, and Roney D. Gibbons, III, Carrollton; aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: Justin Neal, Dawson Smith, Joseph Duvall, Ricardo Hill, Dylan Dennis, Moses Cornejo, Alex Tucker, and Austin Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.