Mr. John Malcolm Welborn, age 80, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning, January 25, 2018, in the Hospice Unit at Emory University Medical Center.

Mr. Welborn was born in Anderson, SC on August 25, 1937, son of the late Wesley Keys Welborn and the late Mamie Griffin Welborn. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nora Kitchen Welborn on November 30, 2008, and by a brother, Wesley Gerald Welborn. He was a graduate of Erskine College in Due West, SC. Prior to his retirement, he was President/CEO of Riverside Auto Group here in Rome, following over 50 years as a General Motors and Toyota Dealer. Mr. Welborn was a member of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association and served on the Board of Directors for over 20 years. He was a member of Rotary International, the Prince Club, and was active in community affairs here for many years. Mr. Welborn was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 sons, John M. “Skip” Welborn, Jr., and his wife, Sandy, Columbia, SC, Thomas Keys Welborn, Rome, and Andrew “Andy” Welborn, and his wife, Christa, Rome; a sister, Barbara Welborn Ellison, and her husband, Freddie, Jacksonville, FL; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 1pm at PleasantValley North Baptist Church. His Pastor, the Rev. Mac McCurry will officiate with his granddaughter, Frances Grace Welborn, delivering the eulogy.

The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall at Pleasant Valley North BaptistChurch immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, to Darlington School, or to the Northwest Georgia Boys and Girls Club.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.