Mr. John Conner White, age 90, of Cave Spring, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2017, at Cave Spring Manor in Cave Spring.

Mr. White was born in Floyd County, GA on March 16, 1927, son of the late Melvin Andrew White and the late Bertha Ellis White. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Alice Dorothy Middleton White on March 5, 2017. Mr. White was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. An avid farmer, Mr. White retired from General Electric here in Rome following over 25 years of employment, but continued farming for many years. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and the Cave Spring Wildlife Club.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Rae White Ingram, Cedartown, and Marcell White Lindstrom, Dallas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harvey and Mildred Dempsey, Cave Spring; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Charlie Carney, Jimmy Brownlow, Sammy Hatch, Jeremy Hilliard, Bob Hilliard, Jamie Beck, Danny Bjerklie, Phillip Reece, and Buck Huckaby.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0