Mr. Jimmy Donald Shepard, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Shepard was born on February 5, 1936 in Rome, GA, son of the late C. Freemon Brannon and the late Velma Irene Powell Shepard Brannon. He was a proud graduate of Rome High School and a Rome High Hilltopper. He and his beloved wife, Frances, married on July 29, 1956. Prior to retirement in 1995, Mr. Shepard was associated as with General Electric for over 40 years. He had many passions, but flying was his favorite. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and private pilot from 1960 until the late 1990s. Some of his other passions were, working on and cruising in cars, learning how things work and how to repair them, and mathematics. Mr. Shepard was an intelligent and self-taught man, he could figure anything out, including putting a motorcycle together and the ins and outs of a computer. He loved family and enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as his church family. Jimmy was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Louise Shepard and a son-in-law, Steve Mull.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Frances Russell Shepard, Rome; a son, Jimmy Donald Shepard, Jr. (Tonya), Rome; a daughter, Kathy Shepard Mull, Rome; a son, Jody Freeman Shepard (Kimm), Rome; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Shepard (Angela), OK, Gena Shepard, Kelsey Henderson (Alex), Morgen Bannister, Matthew Brooks, Jason Brooks, Justin Shepard, Courtney Shepard (David Williams), Kellcey Price, and her husband, Aaron, all of Rome; great-grandchildren, Allen Myrick, Rome, Aiden Shepard, OK, Jace Shepard, OK, Aria Henderson, Rome, Kellen Henderson, Rome, Eila Price, Rome, Nolan Price, Rome; Brother, Tommy Shepard, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Jiles officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, from 12 noon until 1:45 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday by 1:30 PM and include: Active: Jeremy Shepard, Allen Myrick, Matthew Brooks, Justin Shepard, Jason Brooks, David Williams, Aaron Price, and Tommy Russell. Honorary: David Russell, Ricky Harris, Bill Smith, Ronnie Sharp, Dewain Carver, Mike Harris, Tom Clark, and Jeff Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.