Mr. Jerry Neil Bates, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Bates was born in Joliet, IL on April 16, 1955, son of the late Willie Bates and the late Marlene Ruby Werth Bates Sparks. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Laurenea Berglund and Julianna Woody. Mr. Bates was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of Shorter Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for a number of years in Heating & Air Conditioning.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Storey Bates, to whom he was married on December 12, 2015; five siblings, Marlene Cohely, Rome, Penny Bates Farrington, Benton, IL, Chris Sparks, Sr., Rome, Shirley Jeanne Sparks, Rome, and Gladys Young, Plainville; three step-sons, James Storey, Jr., Rome, Lamar Storey, Rome and Brad Storey, Rome; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Hardman officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12:30pm until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Ben Cohely, Dustin Young, Doyle Young, Chuck Storey, Stevie Tanner, Tony Swafford and Dean Wright. Honorary: Clayton Cohely and Chris Sparks, Sr.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.