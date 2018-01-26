Mr. James Lamar “Big Jim” Morris, Sr., age 81, of Centre, AL, formerly of Rome, passed away Tuesday evening, January 23, 2018, in a Centre, AL health care facility.

Mr. Morris was born in Silver Creek, GA on February 3, 1936, son of the late Jewell Simpson Morris, Sr. and the late Lillie Mae Terry Morris. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jewell Simpson “Pug” Morris, Jr., by a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Pullen Morris, and by a granddaughter, Ashley Morris. Mr. Morris was a retired well-known local Business Entrepreneur and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his 3 children, James L. “Little Jim” Morris, Jr., Silver Creek, Johnny Morris, and his wife, Tracey, Adairsville, and Connie Morris, Rome; a sister, Peggy Ruth Morris Ware, and her husband, Dan, Lindale; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at 3:30pm at the graveside in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Detweiler will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until 3pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Willie Barnett, Jerry Looney, Rick Sitten, Mike Ware, Bill Cox, and Karl Kilgo.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.