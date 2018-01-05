Mr. Hudon Miller, age 77, of Armuchee, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Miller was born in the Everett Springs Community on January 10, 1940, son of the late Leon and Bethy Everett Miller. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Miller Barnett, and by 2 brothers, Frank and Travis Miller. Mr. Miller was a 1958 graduate of Armuchee High School and served in the U. S. Army Reserves. Prior to his retirement, he, with his brothers, co-owned and operated S. L. Miller and Sons Lumber Company in Armuchee for many years. He was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church where he sang in the Church Choir and was active in the Men’s Brotherhood. Mr. Miller was a member of Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F. & A. M. for over 50 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and cattle farmer.

Survivors include his wife, the former Rebecca “Becky” Adams, to whom he was married on July 14, 1963; a daughter, Julie Miller Stewart, and her husband, Patrick, Atlanta; a son, Mark Miller, and his wife, Jill, Armuchee; 4 grandchildren, Will and Wyatt Miller, both of Armuchee, and Ian and Eva Stewart, both of Atlanta; a sister, Beverly Miller Burke, and her husband, Baxter, Calhoun; 2 brothers, Gail Miller, and Tim Miller, and his wife, Ann, both of Armuchee; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2017, at 2pm at Everett Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in Everett Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Everett Springs Baptist Church on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Larry Hansard, Don Chambers, Roy Webb, Ken Dunagan, Charles Miller, and Cecil Burk.

Memorials may be made to Everett Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 2167 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, GA 30105 or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or to lbda.org.

The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Seven Hills Place and to those who visited Mr. Miller during his stay. And a special thanks to his caregivers, Betty Thompson and Cynthia Brown.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

