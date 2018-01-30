Mr. Hubert Presley Peace, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Peace was born in Rome, Georgia on November 5, 1941, son of the late Herman Peace and the late Jessie Green Peace. He retired following over 30 years of employment with General Electric in Rome. Mr. Peace was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He possessed a great love for the outdoors and loved collecting artifacts, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed all types of sports.

Survivors include two sons, Jerome Peace, Rome, and Jeff Peace, Rome; a daughter, Jenifer Wade, Rome; five grandchildren, Daniel Burchett, Markus Burchett, Lauren Fallin, Heather Peace and Jayson Peace; three great grandchildren, Ava Lovering, Isaac Fallin and Paityn Burchett; two brothers, James Peace, Rome, and Steve Peace, Rome; a special friend, Debbie Ledbetter; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Joey Moates officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Daniel Burchett, Markus Burchett, Jayson Peace and Jeremy Baker.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.