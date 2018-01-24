Mr. Dewey Shiflett, age 86, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Shiflett was born in Polk County, Georgia on March 19, 1931, son of the late Emory P. Shiflett and the late Sallie Mae Davis Shiflett. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Whitson Shiflett, Faye Cox, Addie Ruth Cain, Sara Griggs, Mae Hindmon and his twin sister, Jewell Shiflett. Mr. Shiflett was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #136 and had attended Wesley Chapel Methodist Church and Park Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mr. Shiflett worked for a number of years for Bekaert Steel Wire Corporation.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Lou Putnam Shiflett, to whom he was married on September 14, 1951; four children, Teresa Dale Shiflett, Lindale, Van Shiflett and his wife, Frances, Taylorsville, Chris Shiflett and his wife, Cathy, Cumming, and Beth Anderson and her husband, Bobby, Lindale; six grandchildren, Duane Shiflett, Tabitha Shiflett, Allison Gentry and her husband, Preston, Cole Shiflett, Will Anderson and Leah Anderson; three great grandchildren, Audrey Shiflett, Jack Shiflett and Maggie Mae Gentry; six siblings, Charles Shiflett and his wife, Peggy, Mamie Lou Marks, Mozelle Gayton, Albert Shiflett and his wife, JoAnn, Kenneth Shiflett and his wife, Betty, and Wallace Shiflett and his wife, JoAnn; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Conway officiating and Teresa Shiflett and Will Anderson delivering eulogies. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 12:30pm and include: Active: Duane Shiflett, Cole Shiflett, Will Anderson, Preston Gentry, Ben Shiflett and James Cox. Honorary: Members & Ladies Auxiliary Members of the American Legion Post #136.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.