Mr. C. W. “Wayne” Winslett, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in a local medical facility following a brief illness.

Mr. Winslett was born on January 12, 1946, in Silver Creek, GA, son of the late Jefferson Charles Winslett and the late Willie Frances Lyons Winslett. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School in 1964, and in August 1969, began working with Floyd County Public Works. After 34 years of service, as a Supervisor and equipment operator, Wayne retired from the county in 2003 and was self-employed selling and hauling dirt. He was a member of the Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F. & A. M. for 50 years and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Leola Youngblood Winslett, Rome; his children, Chuck Winslett (Pam), Warner Robins, Ron Winslett (Beverly), Panama City, FL, and Lori Simerley, Chickamauga, GA; step-daughter, Regina Hicks (Melvin), Rome; grandchildren, Jay Winslett (Avery), Lacie Hardigree (Kelly), Lori Magnicheri, Jasmine Winslett, Christi Winslett, Jonathan Head, and Jameson Head; great grandchildren, Raelynn Winslett, Sophia Magnicheri, and Christian Hardigree; several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlotte Arndt, Mobile, AL; a brother, Ron Winslett, and his wife, Madge, Silver Creek; nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday by 1:30 PM and include: Kelly Hardigree, Jay Winslett, Brian Fuller, Bobby Youngblood, Steve Bennett and Jimmy Holcombe.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.