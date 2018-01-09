Mr. Anthony David Robinson, age 65, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Robinson was born in Rome, Georgia on May 11, 1952, son of the late Fred Robinson and the late Edith Lovell Robinson. He retired as First Sargent with the U. S. Army Reserves. He later retired as a Captain with the Rome Fire Department and as Assistant Director of TSB Loss Control. Mr. Robinson received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He was a member of the Sunny Hill Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #5.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Roach Robinson; a daughter, Kelli Robinson Baker, Lindale; two grandchildren, Wade Baker and Sophia Baker; a brother, Alan Robinson; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018, at 1:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Clements officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 8pm.

Members of the Rome Fire Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at GeorgiaNational Cemetery on Friday at 1pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.