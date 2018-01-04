Mr. Alvin Daniel “Danny” Evans, age 72, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Evans was born in Rome, Georgia on January 21, 1945, son of the late Harleston Jefferson Evans and the late Mattie Lou Suggs Evans. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Evans, a sister, Elaine Godfrey, two brothers-in-law, Darrell Wright and Wiley Casey, and by a sister-in-law, Lori Ann Tucker. Prior to retirement, Mr. Evans worked for several years at Suhner. He was of the Baptist faith and had been a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church and Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Mr. Evans was an avid golfer and loved softball.

Survivors include his wife, Fay Laird Evans, to whom he was married on June 11, 1965; two daughters, Dana Michelle Bryant, Rome, and Lisa Dawn Overby, Silver Creek; five grandchildren, Tristan Thurman, Tyler Overby, Torren Overby, Hunter Bryant and Hensley Bryant; three great grandchildren, Jett Leatherwood, Arabella Thurman and Walker Anderson; two sisters, Renee Watters, Calhoun, and Faye Casey, Cedartown; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, C. A. & Regina Wright and Melissa Wright; best friends, Betty & Jackie Dillingham; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Bagley officiating. Private interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 2pm until 3:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 3:30pm and include: Active: Jackie Dillingham, C. A. Wright, Tyler Overby, Adam Thurman, Torey Wright, Alan Bryant, Greg Overby and Jackie Casey. Honorary: Joel Dillingham, Gyle Watters, Eric Wright and Jason Godfrey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.