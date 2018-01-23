Miss Sandra Elaine Cauthen, age 71, of Rome, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018, in a local hospital.

Miss Cauthen was born in Floyd County, GA on July 2, 1946, daughter of the late Julius Henry Cauthen and the late Dicie Catherine Chandler Cauthen. She was also preceded in death by 4 sisters, Emily Cauthen, Odine Stagg, Elizabeth Rigdon, and Venora Williamon, and by a brother, Cecil Cauthen.

Survivors include a sister, Marie Eichman, Rome; a brother, Sephord Cauthen, and his wife, Shirley, Lindale; a sister-in-law, Willie Jo Cauthen, Rome; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jim Cook will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 3pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P. O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements