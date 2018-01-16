Miss Doris Marie Garner, age 86, of Rome, passed away Monday morning, January 15, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Miss Garner was born in Rome, GA on November 6, 1931, daughter of the late Boyd D. Garner and the late Lilla Marie Blocker Garner. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy C. and C. W. Garner. After having been employed at S. H. Kress Department Store for over 20 years, Miss Garner retired from J. C. Penney in Rome following over 25 years of employment. She was a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church and the A. S. P. C. A.

Survivors include two sisters, Lanice Garner, Rome, and Alice Faye Tierney, and her husband, Tony, Littleton, CO; her long-time companion, Richard Statham, Rome; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 1pm at Hill Crest Baptist Church with Dr. Stanley Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Hill Crest Baptist Church on Thursday at 12:30pm and include: Colman Roberts, Peyton Roberts, Eric Tutt, Anthony Lattimer, Bobby Mathis, and Anthony Reynolds.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.