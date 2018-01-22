Man Killed After Struck by Silver Creek Woman in Gordon County

Georgia State Patrol officials said that 47 year-old David E. Buchanan, of Jasper, was killed in Gordon County over the weekend after he was struck by a vesicle just before 1 am on Ga 53 near Franklin Road.

Reports said that Buchanan was walking east in the eastbound left lane of GA 53 when a 2004 silver Volvo S40, driven by Hannah Pierce, age 40, of Silver Creek, which was also traveling east on GA 53 in the left lane, struck Buchanan.

Reports added that Buchanan was improperly walking in the road in an area not lighted.

Authorities added that it was suspected that Buchanan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death.

He, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are going to be filed against Pierce.