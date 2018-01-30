Man Arrested for Trafficking Drugs

One individual has been charged with trafficking heroin and other drug related offenses in Etowah County, according to Deputy Commander Phil Sims.

Thomas Wayne Wilemon, 46, of Albertville, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On January 27, 2018, Etowah County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Smith observed a vehicle being driven by Wilemon in the parking lot of a gas station on Hwy 431 South in Boaz (Etowah County). Deputy Smith knew Wilemon had an existing probation revocation warrant for his arrest. Deputy Smith approached the vehicle and placed Wilemon under arrest.

During search incident to the arrest, Deputy Smith recovered a small bag of methamphetamine from Wilemon’s pocket.

Further investigation resulted in a soda can with a false bottom being found in the vehicle that contained approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine (ice), several needles, assortment of pills, and digital scales.