Kody Vaughn Alford Sr, 33 of Kingston, was arrested at a location on Broad Street after police said he went into LocoMex restaurant and hid behind a decorative tree and started to tell everyone who entered the business that “there are snipers out” and for them to get down.

Reports added that employees unsuccessfully tried to get Alford to leave numerous times.

Alford is charged with criminal trespass and prowling.