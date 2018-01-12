Identity of Man Found on I75 in Bartow County Released

The man found dead on I-75 in Bartow County has been identified. According to Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton, the body of 24-year-old Mack Owen Griggs of Forest Park was found Wednesday morning on I-75. Griggs was discovered on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 282 between the Allatoona Lake Bridge and the Emerson exit.

According to officials, Griggs’s body received trauma. It appears that he was struck by a vehicle. The body was sent to the GBI crime lab for cause of death and identification.

WBHF