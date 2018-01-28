Ice Skating Rink Plans Underway for Rome

Plans are underway to bring an ice skating rink to Downtown Rome for the public to enjoy during the months of November and December this year. The Forum River Center is considering options for the rink, which will invite a series of winter festivities and activities for all ages.

Thomas Kislat, Forum River Center Sales Manager, first introduced the idea to the Tourism Board on Wednesday. The idea was well received with several ideas on how to build on the concept.

“To make the idea work, the ice skating rink needs to be a community wide effort,” said Kislat. He is seeking sponsorships as well as event partners to host a variety of winter and holiday activities at the Forum River Center.

Kislat says the ice skating rink would open on Thanksgiving and run throughout the holiday season into January for a total operation time of 50 days. The ice skating rink would not only host public hours for ice skating; but would host a variety of activities and events including skating exhibitions; school shows, hockey exhibitions and games; figure skating classes; winter birthday parties; holiday events and concerts. “It’s an opportunity to drive tourism during the winter months as well as keep local dollars in-town,” explained Kislat.

The Forum River Center is an ideal location to host the ice rink because it’s an indoor facility and can be open rain or shine. This past year temperatures in Rome ranged as high as 69 degrees and dropped as low 21 degrees bringing both rain and snow showers before Christmas. Kislat says Rome’s ice rink would be the only indoor rink in the region.

Sponsorship support is essential to make the ice rink a reality. The goal is to generate enough funding to underwrite the price tag for the ice rink. “We already have a lot of creative sponsorship ideas on the table and we welcome both the support and input from local community groups and businesses who want to help make this idea a reality.”

For sponsor information please contact Thomas Kislat at the Forum River Center at 470-269-5532, thomas@forumrivercenter.com.