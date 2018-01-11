Gordon EMS raises more than $10,000 in annual toy drive

Underprivileged children had a brighter Christmas in Gordon County thanks to Gordon Hospital’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Gordon EMS collected toys and raised money for their annual “Make a Kid Smile” toy drive, raising more than $10,000 in cash and $2,500 in toys for children in Gordon County.

Gordon EMS would like to thank the following individuals and organizations for helping make the toy drive such a success:

All toys collected through the annual drive were given to the Voluntary Action Center (VAC) to distribute to qualifying families in Gordon County.