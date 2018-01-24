GBI Investigating Death of Man in Chattooga County Jail

A man who had been arrested on Tuesday died after being booked into the Chattooga County Jail. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader is not releasing the man’s name at this time, pending notification of family members, but he has called in the GBI to investigate the death.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. yesterday, Jan 23, Summerville Police officers brought an individual into the Chattooga County Jail on traffic related charges. Upon this individual being booked into the jail they suddenly began to complain of not feeling well. The individual then collapsed onto the floor. Detention staff and the jail nurse immediately began trying to provide medical attention as other staff called 911. Redmond EMS responded and transported them to Redmond Regional Medical center. Shortly thereafter we were advised that the individual did not survive. Although the initial complaint appeared to be medical, I contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and asked them to perform a complete Investigation into the incident. I know that some family made it to the hospital, but I will not release a name until I confirm that all immediate family has been notified.

