Floyd County Schools’ 2018 Art Show Displays the Creativity of K-12 Students

Expressing ideas through visual art is celebrated and cherished among the citizens of Rome and Floyd County. Students of all ages have once again spent their class time well, creating a diverse collection of artwork to express themselves. The annual exhibit of student interpretations will be displayed by attendance area at the Rome-Floyd County Library beginning January 3, 2018.

Plan now to visit the 2018 District Art Show to see a display of art created by Floyd County student artists from kindergarten through 12th grade. The creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills learned and applied in art classrooms throughout Floyd County Schools will be on display by attendance area, changing every other Thursday, from January 3 through February 28.

The schedule will be as follows:

Armuchee Area: January 3-17

Coosa Area: January 18-31

Model Area: February 1-14

Pepperell Area: February 15-28

The community is invited to join us in this celebration. Artwork can be viewed during regular Rome-Floyd County Library hours- Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am until 8:30 pm and Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm.