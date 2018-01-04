Floyd County Prison Inmates Charged with Beat Down of Another

Two inmates at the Floyd County Prison has been charged with the beating of another. Dashan Christopher Daubon, 24 of Lithonia, and Willie Earl Peoples, 37 of Atlanta, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after allegedly pulling the inmate off of his bunk and then proceeding to beat him in the face.

Reports said that the victim sustained swelling and an abrasion above his right eye and another abrasion above his left eye as a result of the attack.

Reports said that Daubon was the watchman while Peoples did the beating.

Both are charged with riot in a penal institution, simple assault, and simple battery.

Peoples is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, while Daubon is charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.