Floyd Center for Advanced Spine Care Opens

The Floyd Center for Advanced Spine Care at Floyd Medical Center brings together an experienced care team that provides state-of-the art surgery to help patients recover quickly and remain active.

“This is not your typical hospital program or hospital stay,” said Harbin Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan, who was among the team of caregivers who worked nearly a year to make the center a reality. “First and foremost, we focus on wellness rather than sickness. We see our surgical patients as having the potential of having a better quality of life by having spine surgery.”

The team of surgeons and specially trained nurses, therapists and technicians at the center provides pre-surgery and post-surgery education, a nationally recognized surgical program and a full range of rehabilitation services, if needed.

The result of this new approach to surgery is less pain, quicker recovery and superior outcomes.

According to CareChex, which provides clinical, financial and patient satisfaction information to health care providers and consumers, Floyd is among the top 10 percent in the nation and No. 1 in the market for medical excellence in spinal surgery and spinal fusion.

The Floyd Center for Advanced Spine Care provides surgical procedures for the entire spine, from the neck to the lower back, many of them minimal

The Floyd Center for Advanced Spine Care provides surgical procedures for the entire spine, from the neck to the lower back, many of them minimally invasive. The patient-centered care model also includes services well before and after surgery.

Each patient is asked to choose a coach, who will be an active participant in the patient’s care before, during and after discharge from the hospital. The coach is usually a family member or friend, and is encouraged to stay in spacious private patient room that includes guest accommodations.

One person, a care coordinator, will be the patient’s resource before, during and after discharge. This resource is available to answer any questions and help navigate the continuum of care.

Physical therapy and nursing care take place on a unit dedicated exclusively to spine patients.

Comprehensive education includes a preoperative class, a guidebook and a discharge class.

