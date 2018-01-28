Floyd Celebration Pays Tribute to Outstanding Employees

Patty Burney, a licensed practical nurse at Floyd Medical Center, was recognized for 40 years of dedicated patient care during Floyd’s Celebration of Service held Thursday night at The Forum River Center.

“As a nurse in Floyd’s anesthesia department, Patty Burney has been a consistent voice of wisdom and experience for her co-workers for 40 years,” said Floyd President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel.

“What I really like about her is once she identifies a problem, she also offers a well-thought out solution. So I congratulate her and hope she finds a way to offer us 40 more years of service,” said Becky Lowrey, M.D., Medical Director of Surgical Services at Floyd.

The annual Celebration of Service pays tribute to Floyd’s dedicated staff and departments that work to deliver quality, compassionate health care. Burney was one of many employees honored for their lengthy, dedicated service.

Don Taylor and Judy Hicks were recognized for 35 years of service.

“He’s been a mentor to so many people here,” Robby Hill, Assistant Director of EMS, said of Taylor, a paramedic. “He’s a legacy to our department. He’s going to be very sorely missed.” Although officially retired, Taylor has been helping out the department in a part-time capacity.

Hicks, who retired in 2017, was a secretary for EMS and had worked in a number of departments, including the Switchboard and Admissions.

Bud Owens, EMS Director, said Hicks’ knowledge helped him in his transition when he came to Floyd a decade ago.

“She was always a very caring person who went out of her way to help anyone,” said Robin Eklund, Office Coordinator with EMS.

Four employees were recognized for 30 years of service, including Sherail Jones, accounting; Cindy Lewis, Pediatrics; Cindy Moran, Willowbrooke at Floyd, and Sheila Roberts, Rehabilitation Services. Forty-eight others were recognized for years of service ranging from 15 to 25 years.

Karen Sablon, Director of Rehabilitation Services, was honored with the President’s Award.

“If there is a cause that requires a champion, this person is among the first to volunteer for that role,” Stuenkel said about Sablon before announcing the winner. “If there is a co-worker who needs encouragement, this individual is ready with a smile, a kind word or an inspirational story. If a need is identified in our organization, this year’s recipient can be counted on to rally the troops and will be at the front of line, leading the charge.”

Sablon’s “vision, eye for strategy, awareness of personal dynamics and commitment to Floyd’s success have resulted in programs that have given Floyd unparalleled access and visibility in our community,” Stuenkel added.

Joseph Herren, M.D., was named Physician of the Year. Dr. Herren practices with Floyd Primary Care at Rome Internal Medicine. The award honors a Floyd physician who has provided leadership and has demonstrated outstanding support of the organization and its mission.

The Physician Practice of the Year was awarded to the Floyd Primary Care Office of Joe Vaughn, M.D. and Tammy Gladney, nurse practitioner. The honor goes to a practice that achieves success by exhibiting outstanding performances in patient satisfaction, quality measures, financial measures and organizational support.

The Executive Team Award, chosen by Floyd’s leadership, was given to Ken Ozment, Director of Plant Facilities.

Floyd Corporate Health earned the Department of the Year Award.

Other awards included Patient Satisfaction Excellence Award – Floyd Center for Joint Replacement; Excellence in People-Focused Initiatives – Floyd Fit Program; Quality Excellence Award – Polk Chest Pain Certification, Financial Excellence – Tray Tracking for Central Sterile Processing, and Strategic Excellence Award – School Nurse Program.