Five Arrested After Drug Raid in Rome Home

Five people, John Randall Crocker, 61 of Lindale, John Douglas Reid, 66, Lisa Ann Barke, 54, Teresa Dianne Reid, 62, all of Rome, and a 24 year-old LaFayette man, Jason Toby Barker, were arrested during a drug raid at a home on Lake Ridge Circle Thursday.

All are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

John and Teresa Reid, and Jason Barker were also charged with possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Jason Barker was also charged with a probation violation.