Felon Found with Stolen Property and Guns in Rome

Joshua Cody Pace, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of illegally pawning two guns at local pawn stores.

Reports said that on January 2nd Pace pawned a Remington Model 742 rifle at the Rome Gun and Pawn on North 5th Avenue.

Reports added that on January 4th he also pawned a Remington Model 700 BDL 7mm gun at the Cash America Pawn on Shorter Avenue.

Authorities stated that the gun was stolen out of Lincoln County back in 1988.

Pace is charged with two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.