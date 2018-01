Curtis Ray Edwards, 62 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he touched and grasped an 11 year-old girls breast, buttocks and virginal area.

Report said that the child suffered “physical pain” during the altercation.

The victim told police that Edwards “dug into” her. The alleged incident occured back on November 19th at a home on Wet Oak Drive.

Edwards is charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual battery and cruelty to children.