Early Language & Literacy Mini Grant Awarded the Bartow Literacy Council

The Early Language and Literacy Mini Grant Program, a joint effort between the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and

Literacy at Georgia College, supports partnerships in projects targeting the language and literacy development needs of children ages zero to eight. For this grant round, traditional public schools,

charter schools, school districts, nonprofit organizations, and community organizations could apply for grant funds.

Eligible organizations could apply as a single entity and receive between

$5,000 and $20,000. Alternatively, they could apply as multiple entities – allowing them to maximize the scope of their projects and receive between $5,000 and $20,000 for each entity

included in the application. Therefore, some projects received more than $20,000. However, the funding will support multiple agencies.