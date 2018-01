Lexie Shi Muffett, 19 of Mills, Indiana, and Michael Carroll Tippins, 19 of CalhounĀ were booked into the Floyd County Jail after they allegedly caused bodily harm to a 20 year-old male.

Police said that the couplet caused less than $500 in damage to the Kangaroo gas station on North Broad Street.

Both are charged with battery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.