Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman moved to Rome several years ago to become a student at Berry College. After graduating and moving away Jesse returned after being named Executive Director and Riverkeeper at the Coosa River Basin Initiative.

Listen as Jesse talks about the upcoming Polar bear Paddle and other events that are planned for this year, the CRBI’s 25th anniversary.

