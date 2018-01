The Floyd County Democratic Party Annual Membership Party will be held on Thursday, March 15 at the Rome History Museum’s Dodd Special Event Room (above the museum) at 305 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161.

Keynote speaker: Gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams

Doors open at 6 p.m., program at 7 PM. Hors d’oevres and libations will be served.

$10 for party admission. You can also take the opportunity to renew your membership in the FCDP for $10 at the event.