CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST

A Boaz man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Cody Night Helton, 29, Boaz, was arrested on January 24th, and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, all are felonies,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Helton allegedly sexually abused a 10 year-old female beginning in October 2017. During the investigation, more than 250 photos of child pornography were discovered on his phone. Additional charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

The sexual abuse was reported by a family member.

Helton is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Special thanks to the James M. Barrie Center for Children for their help with the investigation.