Charges Pending Against Driver who Caused Rome Wreck

According to the Georgia State Patrol, charges are pending against a driver who caused a wreck at the intersection of Highway 27 and 140 Tuesday evening.

A 1992 Buick LeSabre driven by 77-year old Jean Deloris Hammonds of Summerville was traveling north on U.S. 27 in the outside lane when a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 62-year old Earnest Irvin Greenleaf of Shannon attempted to turn left onto Ga 140.

Both vehicles came to a stop facing north in the northbound lanes.

Hammonds and her passenger, 83-year old Charles Edward Hammonds of Trion were both transported to Floyd Medical Center.

Charges are pending.